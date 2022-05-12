Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Insider Tethys Petroleum Acquires 48,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) insider Tethys Petroleum bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 291,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,656.

Tethys Petroleum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Tethys Petroleum bought 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,460.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Tethys Petroleum bought 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Tethys Petroleum bought 2,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,215.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

