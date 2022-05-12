Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,121 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.69% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $82,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TCBI traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,064. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

