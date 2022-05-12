Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.50. 184,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,138. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

