TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 4,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,433. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.14.
In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
TFFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
