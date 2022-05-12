TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $824.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

