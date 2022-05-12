The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. 32,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,581. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.