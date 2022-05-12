The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) COO Eric H. Reynolds Sells 585 Shares

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.