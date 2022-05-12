The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) to Issue $0.73 Semi-Annual Dividend

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The European Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EEA Get Rating ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of The European Equity Fund worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

