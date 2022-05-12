The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.16). 107,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.20).
The firm has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 501.86.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG)
