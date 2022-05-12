The Gap, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NYSE:GPS opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

