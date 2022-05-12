The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($61.58) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.35 ($61.42).

Shares of BN stock opened at €54.96 ($57.85) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.61. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($75.93).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

