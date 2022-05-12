The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.57 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

