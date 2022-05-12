The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $80.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.84 billion to $80.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $84.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.73. 323,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average of $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

