The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.92. 17,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

