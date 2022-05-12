The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

