The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.