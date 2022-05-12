The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $20,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

TRV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,470. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

