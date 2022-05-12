The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,456 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.38.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

