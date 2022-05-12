The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Western Union worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 331,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Western Union by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 336,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 302,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 885,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 113,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,263. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.