TheStreet Upgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to B

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.