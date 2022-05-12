TheStreet Upgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to B

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

