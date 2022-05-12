TheStreet Upgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to “C-“

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

MEG stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.33. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 168,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 278,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

