Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Purchases A$48,440.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($33,638.89).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($16,944.44).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$4,655.52 ($3,233.00).
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($24,556.49).
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz bought 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$92,304.00 ($64,100.00).
Thorney Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.