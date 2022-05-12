ThreeFold Achieves Market Cap of $5.17 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $66,186.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

