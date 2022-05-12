TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $358,341.49

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $358,341.49 and approximately $2.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00658214 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

