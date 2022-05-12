Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Titan International reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 543,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,760. The stock has a market cap of $934.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.42. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

