Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Matthew Carr Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Rating) insider Matthew Carr purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($70,833.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Titan Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.