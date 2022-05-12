Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.92

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 45711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,233 shares of company stock worth $1,242,593.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

