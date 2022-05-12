TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.75. TORM shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2,013 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $870.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -276.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.