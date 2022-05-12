Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:NTG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

