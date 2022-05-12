Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:NTG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
