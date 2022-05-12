Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 10,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares in the company, valued at C$611,446,115.40.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$28.02 and a 12-month high of C$74.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 8.6099994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.23.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

