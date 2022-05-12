TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.28

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 4897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,059.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.