Tractor Supply Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

TSCO stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

