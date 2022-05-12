Tractor Supply Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
TSCO stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
