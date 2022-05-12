Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,950,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.63. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.