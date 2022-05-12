Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Announces Earnings Results

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Traeger stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 106,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Traeger has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

COOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

