TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 81.0% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

