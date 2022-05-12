TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.47

Shares of TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 3623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)
