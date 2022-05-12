Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague Sells 825 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Laura Clague sold 825 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $17,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,030 shares in the company, valued at $796,515.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 1,125,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,472. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.41%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

