Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.18) to GBX 1,525 ($18.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.46) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,865.62 ($23.00).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,129.50 ($13.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,104 ($13.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,264.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,426.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.83), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($293,953.84). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($37,324.60).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

