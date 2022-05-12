Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,525 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,961 ($24.18) to GBX 1,525 ($18.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.46) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,865.62 ($23.00).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,139 ($14.04) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,104 ($13.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,426.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($37,324.60). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.83), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($293,953.84).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

