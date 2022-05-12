Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TPRKY opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 29.27%.
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
