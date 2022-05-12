Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPRKY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.25) to GBX 1,600 ($19.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,600.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

