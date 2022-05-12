Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

