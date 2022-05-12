Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 127,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Tredegar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

