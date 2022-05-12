Tredje AP fonden Acquires 4,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $51.78. 39,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.