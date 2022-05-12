Tredje AP fonden Acquires 6,801 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $193.65. The stock had a trading volume of 113,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,224. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $368.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average of $213.38.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

