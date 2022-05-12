Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 19,611 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.27. 18,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

