Tredje AP fonden Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 35,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

