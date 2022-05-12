Tredje AP fonden Has $27.60 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after buying an additional 386,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.92. 83,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $354.52 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.