Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.09 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,610. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

