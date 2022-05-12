Tredje AP fonden Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

