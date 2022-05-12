Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,180 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Newmont by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 227,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 452,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,843 shares of company stock worth $4,932,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

